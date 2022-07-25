Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 416,707 SF Industrial Project in Northeast San Antonio

Centerpoint Logistics Park in San Antonio has over 2,200 feet of frontage at the Interstate 40 and Interstate 35 interchange.

SAN ANTONIO — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on Phase II of Centerpoint Logistics Park, a project in San Antonio that will add 416,707 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The site spans 64 acres on the city’s northeast side. Phase II will consist of a 139,427-square-foot, rear-load building and a 277,280-square-foot, cross-dock building. Greystar is Jackson-Shaw’s equity partner on the project. R.C. Page Construction is the general contractor, with design led by Beaty Palmer Architects. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer, and Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing. Stream Realty Partners will manage and market the project for lease. Jackson-Shaw broke ground on the 302,518-square-foot initial phase of the project in late 2020.