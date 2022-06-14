REBusinessOnline

Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 917,374 SF Industrial Project in Benbrook, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Chisholm-20-Benbrook

Completion of Chisholm 20 in Benbrook is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on Chisholm 20, a 917,374-square-foot industrial project in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth. Chisholm 20’s four buildings will range in size from 80,773 to 377,844 square feet and will feature clear heights of 32 to 36 feet and ample trailer parking. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, GSR Andrade is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineering firm. Veritex Community Bank and Comerica Bank provided construction financing. Jackson-Shaw has tapped CBRE to lease the development. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  