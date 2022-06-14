Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 917,374 SF Industrial Project in Benbrook, Texas

Completion of Chisholm 20 in Benbrook is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

BENBROOK, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on Chisholm 20, a 917,374-square-foot industrial project in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth. Chisholm 20’s four buildings will range in size from 80,773 to 377,844 square feet and will feature clear heights of 32 to 36 feet and ample trailer parking. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, GSR Andrade is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineering firm. Veritex Community Bank and Comerica Bank provided construction financing. Jackson-Shaw has tapped CBRE to lease the development. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.