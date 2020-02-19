Jackson-Shaw Buys Land in Northwest Houston for 476,640 SF Industrial Project
HOUSTON — Jackson-Shaw, a North Texas-based industrial developer, has acquired 45 acres in northwest Houston for the development of Nexus Park Northwest, a project that will ultimately feature 476,640 square feet of Class A industrial space. Preliminary plans call for four buildings that can accommodate users requiring between 15,000 and 200,000 square feet. Diamond Realty Investments Inc. is Jackson-Shaw’s equity partner on the project. Burton Construction is the general contractor, and Powers Brown is the architect. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and to be substantially complete by December.
