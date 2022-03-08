Jackson-Shaw, Cabot to Develop 310,900 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Vehicle Accessories Inc.'s new headquarters facility in Mesquite is scheduled to be complete in the fourth quarter.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in partnership with Boston-based Cabot Properties, will develop a 310,900-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property will be a build-to-suit corporate headquarters for automotive parts manufacturer Vehicle Accessories Inc. and will house operations such as engineering, sales, accounting, manufacturing and distribution. Jackson-Shaw is developing the project within Urban Logistics Realty’s 180-acre Alcott Station Industrial Business District. Peinado Construction is the general contractor; Halff Associates is the civil engineer; and GSR Andrade is the architect. Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing, and CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.