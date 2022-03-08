Jackson-Shaw, Cabot to Develop 310,900 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas
MESQUITE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in partnership with Boston-based Cabot Properties, will develop a 310,900-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property will be a build-to-suit corporate headquarters for automotive parts manufacturer Vehicle Accessories Inc. and will house operations such as engineering, sales, accounting, manufacturing and distribution. Jackson-Shaw is developing the project within Urban Logistics Realty’s 180-acre Alcott Station Industrial Business District. Peinado Construction is the general contractor; Halff Associates is the civil engineer; and GSR Andrade is the architect. Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing, and CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.