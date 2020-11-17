Jackson-Shaw Completes 279,632 SF Parc 59 Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Parc 59 in Humble totals 279,632 square feet.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Developer Jackson-Shaw has completed Parc 59, a 279,632-square-foot industrial project located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and built by Cadence McShane Construction Co., Parc 59 consists of an 83,436-square-foot building with 28-foot clear heights and a 196,196-square-foot building with 32-foot clear heights. The buildings also feature 130-foot truck courts, ESFR sprinkler systems and a combined 437 car parking spaces. Gulf Atlantic Packaging Corp. (GAPCO) recently signed a lease to occupy 43,539 square feet at the larger of the two buildings.