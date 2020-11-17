REBusinessOnline

Jackson-Shaw Completes 279,632 SF Parc 59 Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Parc-59-Humble

Parc 59 in Humble totals 279,632 square feet.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Developer Jackson-Shaw has completed Parc 59, a 279,632-square-foot industrial project located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and built by Cadence McShane Construction Co., Parc 59 consists of an 83,436-square-foot building with 28-foot clear heights and a 196,196-square-foot building with 32-foot clear heights. The buildings also feature 130-foot truck courts, ESFR sprinkler systems and a combined 437 car parking spaces. Gulf Atlantic Packaging Corp. (GAPCO) recently signed a lease to occupy 43,539 square feet at the larger of the two buildings.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  