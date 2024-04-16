Jackson-Shaw, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 274-Room Hotel in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — Texas-based Jackson-Shaw and Arizona-based Holualoa Cos. are developing a dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra in Phoenix. Construction is slated to begin in May 2024 for completion in late 2025.

The four-story development will feature a total of 274 guest rooms, with AC Hotel by Marriot North Phoenix offering 179 guest rooms and Element by Westin North Phoenix offering 95 rooms. The property will feature 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two deluxe suites, two group communal rooms, a fitness center, and resort-style courtyard with a saline pool, heated spa and lawn. Situated on three acres, the property will total 160,133 square feet.

Simmons Bank is providing construction financing, Layton Construction is serving as general contractor, Cooper Cary is serving as architect and DiLeonardo as interior designer.