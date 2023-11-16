Jackson-Shaw Nears Completion of 488,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw is nearing completion of Phase I of Crosspoint Business District, a project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown that will add 488,000 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. Phase I comprises three buildings across 61.7 acres. Onx Homes preleased the entire 204,000 square feet of Building 1 and plans to take occupancy in December, and Grander Distributing recently signed a lease for 41,950 square feet at Building 3. Powers Brown designed Crosspoint Business District, and Joeris is serving as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2022, and Buildings 2 and 3 are now fully complete.