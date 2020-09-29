REBusinessOnline

Jackson-Shaw Opens 252-Room AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

AC-Hotel-Fort-Worth

The new AC by Marriott hotel in Fort Worth totals 252 rooms.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has opened the 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by Merriman Anderson/Architects, the 16-story building is located near Sundance Square at the corner of Main and Fifth streets. The property features an AC lounge that offers a full bar that also serves small plates, as well as a 24-hour wellness center, coffee shop and a European-style breakfast. Austin Commercial served as the general contractor for the project.

