Jackson-Shaw Opens 252-Room AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has opened the 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by Merriman Anderson/Architects, the 16-story building is located near Sundance Square at the corner of Main and Fifth streets. The property features an AC lounge that offers a full bar that also serves small plates, as well as a 24-hour wellness center, coffee shop and a European-style breakfast. Austin Commercial served as the general contractor for the project.
