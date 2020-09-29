Jackson-Shaw Opens 252-Room AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The new AC by Marriott hotel in Fort Worth totals 252 rooms.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has opened the 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by Merriman Anderson/Architects, the 16-story building is located near Sundance Square at the corner of Main and Fifth streets. The property features an AC lounge that offers a full bar that also serves small plates, as well as a 24-hour wellness center, coffee shop and a European-style breakfast. Austin Commercial served as the general contractor for the project.