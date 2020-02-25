Jackson-Shaw Signs Two Industrial Leases Totaling 124,537 SF at Parc NorthEast in Richardson

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has signed two new tenants at Parc NorthEast, a 434,640-square-foot industrial development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Mygrant Glass, a family-owned auto glass wholesaler, has leased 93,079 square feet at Building 4, and garage door provider Section Stack has leased 31,458 square feet at Building 2. Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations.