REBusinessOnline

Jackson-Shaw Signs Two Industrial Leases Totaling 124,537 SF at Parc NorthEast in Richardson

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has signed two new tenants at Parc NorthEast, a 434,640-square-foot industrial development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Mygrant Glass, a family-owned auto glass wholesaler, has leased 93,079 square feet at Building 4, and garage door provider Section Stack has leased 31,458 square feet at Building 2. Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented Jackson-Shaw in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult