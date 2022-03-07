REBusinessOnline

Jackson-Shaw to Develop 224-Acre Industrial Park in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

CrossPoint-Georgetown

The first phase of CrossPoint, a new business park in Georgetown, will span 61.7 acres, and the remaining phases will comprise 162.3 acres. Completion of Phase I is slated for the second quarter of next year.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw has purchased 224 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown for the development of a business park that will be known as CrossPoint. Phase I of CrossPoint will consist of three buildings totaling 488,000 square feet on a 61.7-acre tract. In addition, Onx Homes has signed a 204,000-square-foot lease to occupy Building 1 in the initial phase of development. Joeris is the general contractor, with Powers Brown as the architect and Pacheco Koch as the civil engineering firm. CrossFirst Bank is providing construction financing, and CBRE has been tapped to lease the project. Diamond Realty is the equity partner. Construction of Phase I is slated to begin in April and be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

