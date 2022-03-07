Jackson-Shaw to Develop 224-Acre Industrial Park in Metro Austin
GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw has purchased 224 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown for the development of a business park that will be known as CrossPoint. Phase I of CrossPoint will consist of three buildings totaling 488,000 square feet on a 61.7-acre tract. In addition, Onx Homes has signed a 204,000-square-foot lease to occupy Building 1 in the initial phase of development. Joeris is the general contractor, with Powers Brown as the architect and Pacheco Koch as the civil engineering firm. CrossFirst Bank is providing construction financing, and CBRE has been tapped to lease the project. Diamond Realty is the equity partner. Construction of Phase I is slated to begin in April and be complete in the second quarter of 2023.