Wednesday, July 30, 2025
R45-Distribution-Center-Houston
R45 Distribution Center in Houston offers quick access to I-45, Beltway 8 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
DevelopmentIndustrial

Jackson-Shaw to Develop 347,387 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Jackson-Shaw will develop R45 Distribution Center, a 347,387-square-foot, cross-dock industrial project in North Houston. The North Texas-based developer closed on the 29-acre site at the northeast corner of Ella Boulevard and West Richey Road earlier this summer, and construction will begin in the coming days and last about 12 months. Project partners include Compatriot Capital as the equity partner and Inwood National Bank as the lender. ARCO Design Build is serving as the general contractor, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Colliers has been named the leasing agent.

