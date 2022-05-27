Jackson-Shaw to Develop 424,404 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Houston
HOUSTON — North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw will develop Northeast Crossing, a 424,404-square-foot industrial project in Houston. The cross-dock building will be situated on 27.4 acres and will feature truck court depths of 130 to 185 feet and ample trailer parking. Diamond Realty Investments Inc. is Jackson-Shaw’s equity partner on the project. Rosenberger Construction is serving as the general contractor, with Powers Brown as the architect. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineering firm, and CBRE is the leasing agent. Comerica Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.
