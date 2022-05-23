Jackson-Shaw to Develop 536,992 SF Industrial Project in Southwest Houston

Post Oak Logistics Center in Houston is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

HOUSTON —North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw will develop Post Oak Logistics Park, a 536,992-square-foot industrial project that will be located in southwest Houston. Post Oak Logistics Park will comprise a 168,893-square-foot front-load building and a 368,099-square-foot cross-dock building. The typical bay is 56 feet by 50 feet, with 130- to 185-foot truck courts and ample trailer storage. An affiliate of Greystar is Jackson-Shaw’s equity partner on the project. Rosenberger Construction is the general contractor, with Powers Brown serving as the architect and WGA as the civil engineering firm. BancFirst provided construction financing. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.