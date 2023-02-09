Jackson-Shaw to Develop 602,400 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Jackson-Shaw's new industrial development in southeast Austin will be known as ATX 130 due to its location along State Highway 130.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw has acquired 67 acres at the northeast corner of State Highway 130 and Elroy Road in southeast Austin for the development of a 602,400-square-foot, four-building industrial project. Plumbing and HVAC supplies distributor Ferguson Enterprises has already preleased the entirety of the 207,180-square-foot Building 3. Method Architecture is designing the project, and Burton Construction is serving as the general contractor. AQUILA Commercial has been tapped as the leasing agent. Construction is scheduled to begin in March.