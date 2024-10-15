Tuesday, October 15, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Jackson-Shaw Underway on 535,478 SF Industrial Project in East Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — North Texas-based developer Jackson-Shaw is underway on construction of greensPORT Logistics Park, a 535,478-square-foot industrial project in East Houston. The 38.2-acre site is located near the junction of I-10 and Haden Road, and the development will consist of two buildings spanning 149,477 and 386,001 square feet. Jackson-Shaw is developing greensPORT Logistics Park in partnership with Greystar-Thackeray. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Goree Architects is handling design. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer, and Comerica Bank is financing the project. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped as the leasing agent. The development team broke ground on the project in late September and is targeting a third-quarter 2025 delivery.

