1206-NW-Tahoe-Ln-Silverdale-WA
Located in Silverdale, Wash., Cascade Ridge features 207 apartments, a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center with a climbing wall and a dog park.
Jackson Square Properties Disposes of Multifamily Property in Silverdale, Washington for $79.5M

by Amy Works

SILVERDALE, WASH. — Jackson Square Properties has completed the disposition of Cascade Ridge, a garden-style apartment property in Silverdale, to an undisclosed buyer for $79.5 million. Situated on 16.5 acres at 1206 N.W. Tahoe Lane, Cascade Ridge features 270 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including townhome-style units. Originally constructed in 1992, the property offers low-density living at 16 units per acre. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center with a climbing wall, package lockers and a dog park. Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

