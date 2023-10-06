Friday, October 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Waters-Edge-Kent-WA
Located in Kent, Wash., Waters Edge features 304 apartments, an outdoor pool, fitness center and children’s playground.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Jackson Square Properties Sells Waters Edge Multifamily Property in Kent, Washington for $80M

by Amy Works

KENT, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Waters Edge, an apartment community in Kent. Jackson Square Properties sold the asset to FPA Multifamily for $80 million, or $263,125 per unit.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Nicholas Ruggerio, Ryan Harmon and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 1987, Waters Edge features 304 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 879 square feet, with oversized laundry rooms and wood-burning fireplaces with brick mantels. Community amenities include a private lake with walking trail, central clubhouse, leasing office, lounge, fitness center, outdoor pool, walking trails and children’s playground.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 110,511 SF Pacific Pearl...

Gantry Arranges $30M Loan for Auto Dealership in...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Rosemont Terrace Apartments...

Suburbs Serve as Main Retail Growth Driver in...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $65M Affordable Housing...

Legacy Partners, Pondmoon Capital Open 296-Unit Merit Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226,586 SF Office Building...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 9,500 SF...

MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex...