Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Latitude-Everett-WA
The 108-unit Latitude in Everett, Wash., has traded between two San Francisco-based parties for $24.5 million. IPA arranged the sale.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Jackson Square Sells 108-Unit Apartment Complex in Everett, Washington for $24.5M

by Amy Works

EVERETT, WASH. — Jackson Square Properties has sold Latitude, a 108-unit multifamily property in Everett’s Lake Stickney neighborhood, to Bridge Housing for approximately $25.4 million. Developed in 1986 on 4 acres, the property features one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across six residential buildings and a standalone clubhouse. Community amenities include a courtyard with a barbecue area and firepit, fitness center and a fenced-in dog park.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the San Francisco-based seller and procured the buyer, also based in San Francisco.

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