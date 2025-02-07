Friday, February 7, 2025
Jackson Walker LLP Signs 26,016 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Dallas Arts District

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Jackson Walker LLP has signed a 26,016-square-foot office lease expansion and extension at KPMG Plaza in the Dallas Arts District. The deal brings the law firm’s footprint within the property, where it has been an anchor tenant since 2015, to 147,915 square feet across six floors. Matt Wieser, J.J. Leonard and Marissa Parkin of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Phil Puckett and Jeff Ellerman (who now works at Stream Realty) of CBRE represented Jackson Walker.

