Jacksonville City Council Approves $1.4B Renovation of EverBank Stadium, Home of NFL’s Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The Jacksonville City Council voted 14-1 Tuesday night to approve an agreement between the city and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars for the $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium. ESPN reports that the agreement needs to be ratified by 24 of the 32 NFL owners, who will review the agreement when they convene in Atlanta in October for their annual meeting.

If passed, the anticipated construction timeline of the renovation would begin at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ 2025 season and deliver before kickoff of the team’s 2028 season. The Jaguars, along with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, presented the renovation agreement in mid-May.

“This day has been a long time coming,” says Deegan. “I am truly grateful for the partnership with the Jaguars throughout the negotiation process, and to the City Council for passing this historic deal. Together, we are turning renderings into reality for the betterment of Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars released conceptual designs for the renovated EverBank Stadium last summer. The team estimates that the economic impact of the project throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. The deal would represent the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jaguars.