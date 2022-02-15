REBusinessOnline

Jacobson Co. Acquires 183-Unit Morada Plano Apartments

Morada-Plano-Apartments

Morada Plano Apartments totals 183 units. The property was completed in 2020.

PLANO, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Jacobson Co. has acquired Morada Plano Apartments, a 183-unit multifamily property located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property was completed in 2020. According to Apartments.com, the community features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 602 to 1,207 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, rooftop terrace, game room and a pet play area. Los Angeles-based CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

