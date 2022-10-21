REBusinessOnline

Jacobson Co. Acquires 618-Bed Student Housing Property in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Southeast, Student Housing

Located near the University of Florida, student housing community Liv+ Gainesville features 618 beds within 235 units.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — The Jacobson Co. has completed the acquisition of Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community located near the University of Florida in Gainesville. The 235-unit, four-story property features one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts and amenities such as covered parking, a fitness center, pool, dog park and pet spa, 24-hour market, resident lounge and study lounges. Located at 1900 S.W. 13th St., the property is walkable to the university. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  