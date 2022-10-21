Jacobson Co. Acquires 618-Bed Student Housing Property in Gainesville, Florida
GAINESVILLE, FLA. — The Jacobson Co. has completed the acquisition of Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community located near the University of Florida in Gainesville. The 235-unit, four-story property features one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts and amenities such as covered parking, a fitness center, pool, dog park and pet spa, 24-hour market, resident lounge and study lounges. Located at 1900 S.W. 13th St., the property is walkable to the university. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
