Thursday, July 23, 2026
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8324-Oswego-Road-Liverpool-New-York
An affiliate of local healthcare provider Crouse Health anchors the building at 8324 Oswego Road in Liverpool, accounting for 53 percent of the leasable space. Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists and Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates occupy the other 47 percent.
AcquisitionsHealthcareNew YorkNortheast

Jacobson Properties Arranges $13M Sale of Medical Office Building in Liverpool, New York

by Taylor Williams

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Jacobson Properties has arranged the $13 million sale of a 38,913-square-foot medical office building located at 8324 Oswego Road in Liverpool, part of the Syracuse metro area. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and simultaneously secured long-term extensions with two tenants. The buyer was an institutional healthcare real estate investment firm that similarly requested anonymity. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.

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