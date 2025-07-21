Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 25,648 SF Healthcare Property in Johnson City, New York

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. — New York-based brokerage firm Jacobson Properties has arranged the sale of a 25,648-square-foot healthcare property in Johnson City, located near the New York-Pennsylvania border. The building at 530 Columbia Drive houses medical office space and an ambulatory surgery center. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was an institutional healthcare real estate investment firm. Both parties requested anonymity.