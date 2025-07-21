Monday, July 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareNew YorkNortheast

Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 25,648 SF Healthcare Property in Johnson City, New York

by Taylor Williams

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. — New York-based brokerage firm Jacobson Properties has arranged the sale of a 25,648-square-foot healthcare property in Johnson City, located near the New York-Pennsylvania border. The building at 530 Columbia Drive houses medical office space and an ambulatory surgery center. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was an institutional healthcare real estate investment firm. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 200,000 SF Office Building...

Woodside Health Buys 126,059 SF Medical Office Building...

BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Davis Cos., Eloise Capital Begins Leasing 97-Unit Apartment...

Patriot Aluminum Buys 45,000 SF Industrial Building in...

CBRE Negotiates $25.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Stellar Senior Living Acquires 152-Unit Community in Marana,...

Lee & Associates Arranges $3.2M Sale of Warehouse...