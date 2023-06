DANBURY, CONN. — New York-based brokerage firm Jacobson Properties has negotiated the $15.2 million sale of Western Connecticut Medical Center South, a 39,566-square-foot healthcare property located in Fairfield County. An affiliate of Connecticut Eye Consultants leases the entire medical office building. An entity doing business as Western Connecticut Medical Center South LLP sold the asset to an undisclosed institutional investment firm. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties brokered the deal.