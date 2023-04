ALBANY, N.Y. — New York-based brokerage firm Jacobson Properties has negotiated the sale of a 17,380-square-foot medical office building in Albany. St. Peter’s Health Partners occupies the building and also operates a hospital about three miles away. A partnership of four limited liability companies sold the asset to a healthcare REIT for approximately $5.2 million, with all parties requesting anonymity. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties brokered the deal.