REBusinessOnline

Jacobson, Pyramid Arrange Sale of 42,374 SF Medical Office Building Near Syracuse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New York, Northeast

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Healthcare brokerage firm Jacobson Properties and Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Binghamton have arranged the sale of West Taft Road Medical Center, a 42,374-square-foot medical office building in Liverpool, a suburb of Syracuse. An entity doing business as West Taft Road Associates LLC sold the asset to an international private equity firm specializing in healthcare real estate for an undisclosed price. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties and Leo Jones of Pyramid Brokerage Co. represented the seller in the transaction.

