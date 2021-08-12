REBusinessOnline

Jacobson, Pyramid Negotiate Sale of 119,602 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Upstate New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New York, Northeast

ALBANY AND TROY, N.Y. — Jacobson Properties and Pyramid Brokerage Co. have negotiated the sale of a four-building, 119,602-square-foot medical office portfolio in Upstate New York. Three of the buildings are located in Albany, and the other is located in Troy, a suburb of the state capital. A national healthcare REIT purchased the portfolio, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price. Lisa Menin of Jacobson Properties and Leo Jones of Pyramid Brokerage negotiated the deal.

