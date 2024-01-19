JAG, FORTIS Deliver 12-Story Multifamily Development in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) and The Fortis Cos. have delivered J. Coopers Row, a 312-unit multifamily development located in the Capitol Riverfront submarket of Washington, D.C. Situated at 1319 S. Capitol St. SW, the building stands at 110 feet across 12 stories. Apartments at the property range from 444 to 1,850 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the development include a rooftop swimming pool, outdoor lounge areas, penthouse-level sky lounge, fitness center, coworking area, maker space, dog run, pet spa and 24-hour concierge service. The community is located one block from the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station and is proximate to Audi Field, The Yards, The Boilermaker Shops, the Navy Yard, the Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf.