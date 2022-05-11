REBusinessOnline

JAGreen, Raith Capital Partners Plan 2 MSF AEROS Logistics Center in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

AEROS-Logistics-Center-Aurora-CO

AEROS Logistics Center in Aurora, Colo., will feature 2 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

AURORA, COLO. — JAGreen Development (JAG), in partnership with an affiliate of New York-based Raith Capital Partners, has acquired 157 acres in Aurora for the development of AEROS Logistics Center, a Class A industrial park.

AEROS Logistics Center will feature 2 million square feet of logistics, distribution, manufacturing, construction and data center space. Tenants will have the option to buy or lease from the property. The park could accommodate two 1 million-square-foot, east/west-facing, cross-dock buildings, or it could be divided into smaller parcels.

Aaron Valdez, Alec Rhodes and Tyler Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented JAG in the acquisition and will handle the marketing for AEROS.

