REBusinessOnline

JAH Realty Acquires 191,103 SF Park West Plaza Shopping Center in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — JAH Realty, a retail investment firm with offices in Dallas and Oklahoma City, has acquired Park West Plaza, a 191,103-square-foot shopping center in Plano. The property sits on 17 acres and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Aldi, Elliot’s Hardware, Nadine Floor Co., CiCi’s Pizza, Dairy Queen and Firehouse Subs. Los Angeles-based ASG Real Estate Co. sold the property to JAH Realty for an undisclosed price. Chris Harden and Kris Von Hohn of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. Southside Bank provided acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  