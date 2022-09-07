JAH Realty Acquires 191,103 SF Park West Plaza Shopping Center in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — JAH Realty, a retail investment firm with offices in Dallas and Oklahoma City, has acquired Park West Plaza, a 191,103-square-foot shopping center in Plano. The property sits on 17 acres and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Aldi, Elliot’s Hardware, Nadine Floor Co., CiCi’s Pizza, Dairy Queen and Firehouse Subs. Los Angeles-based ASG Real Estate Co. sold the property to JAH Realty for an undisclosed price. Chris Harden and Kris Von Hohn of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. Southside Bank provided acquisition financing.