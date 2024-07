RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Regional investment firm JAH Realty has acquired Richardson Heights, a 201,433-square-foot shopping center located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Built in the 1950s, the center was 79 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, T.J. Maxx and Half Priced Books. Adam Howells, Chris Gerard, Ben Esterer and Keenan Ryan of JLL represented the seller, Silver Star Properties REIT, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.