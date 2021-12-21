JAH Realty Buys 62,394 SF Shopping Center in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — JAH Realty has purchased Preston Parkway Center, a 62,394-square-foot shopping center in Plano. At the time of sale, the property was 79 percent leased to tenants such as Red Hot & Blue, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Dogtopia, Honey Baked Ham, Ben & Jerry’s. Toronto-based Great Gulf sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Dallas-based John Freese & Associates brokered the deal.