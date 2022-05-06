Jalaram Hotels Opens 81-Room Holiday Inn Express Gaffney in South Carolina
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Jalaram Hotels Inc. has opened the Holiday Inn Express Gaffney, an 81-room hotel located in Gaffney, a South Carolina town along Interstate 85 that is equidistant between Greenville and Charlotte. Providence, R.I.-based TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas operates the hotel, which is situated across from the Gaffney Outlet Mall. The Holiday Inn Express Gaffney features meeting space, complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, a business center, fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. Jalaram Hotels is based in St. Augustine, Fla., and has several hotels in northeast Florida in its ownership and management portfolio.
