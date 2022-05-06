REBusinessOnline

Jalaram Hotels Opens 81-Room Holiday Inn Express Gaffney in South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, South Carolina, Southeast

The new Holiday Inn Express Gaffney features 81 rooms, meeting space, complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, a business center, fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Jalaram Hotels Inc. has opened the Holiday Inn Express Gaffney, an 81-room hotel located in Gaffney, a South Carolina town along Interstate 85 that is equidistant between Greenville and Charlotte. Providence, R.I.-based TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas operates the hotel, which is situated across from the Gaffney Outlet Mall. The Holiday Inn Express Gaffney features meeting space, complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, a business center, fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. Jalaram Hotels is based in St. Augustine, Fla., and has several hotels in northeast Florida in its ownership and management portfolio.

