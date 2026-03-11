Jamboree Opens 32-Unit Larkin Place Affordable Housing Property in Claremont, California

CLAREMONT, CALIF. — Jamboree Housing Corp. has opened Larkin Place, an affordable multifamily property in Claremont. Located at 731 Harrison Ave., Larkin Place offers 32 apartments designed to address the critical need for affordable housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness. Residents will have direct access to essential services, including case management, therapy, crisis counseling, peer groups and support coordinators that can connect residents to other resources that will help them rebuild their lives.

The four-story Larkin Place features outdoor spaces, including a deck, dog run and barbecue area, along with private offices for supportive services and case management. The community is supported by a 24-hour emergency response team and onsite management staff. Services are provided by Jamboree and Tri-City Mental Health Center.

Larkin Place is financed through a mix of public and private entities, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), which provided 32 PBVs sourced from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $4.7 million via a permanent loan.

Stakeholders of the project include Jamboree, San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust, LACDA, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, Century Housing Corp. and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.