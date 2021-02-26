REBusinessOnline

JAMCO Group Signs 500,000 SF Industrial Lease in Laredo, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — The JAMCO Group, a locally based provider of customs and logistics services, has signed a 500,000-square-foot industrial lease in the South Texas city of Laredo. Beginning on June 1, The JAMCO Group will occupy the entirety of a building owned by California-based Majestic Real Estate that was originally developed as a build-to-suit for Mattel. Carlo Molano of Forum CRE represented the tenant in the negotiations for the lease, which is the largest industrial deal of its kind in Laredo in 20 years.

