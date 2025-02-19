Wednesday, February 19, 2025
James Campbell Co. Acquires 663,882 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — The James Campbell Co., a Hawaii-based investment firm, has acquired Beltway Crossing Northwest, a 663,882-square-foot industrial park in northwest Houston. The development comprises three buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale, as well as a 7.4-acre parcel that can support about 150,000 square feet of additional development. Buildings range in size from 67,200 to 441,000 square feet and feature 24- to 32-foot clear heights. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

