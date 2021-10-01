Jameson Commercial Brokers $2.2M Sale of Historic Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Jameson Commercial has brokered the sale of 212 E. Ontario in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood for $2.2 million. The 12,118-square-foot building, which dates back to 1885, is currently vacant. Edwin Getchell purchased the site from the estate of William Ogden, Chicago’s first mayor, and hired architecture firm Burling & Whitehouse to design the four-level property. At a later date, American portrait painter George Peter Alexander Healy purchased and inhabited the property. In the 1970s, the building was expanded to include an outdoor deck, garden and three-car garage. Jason Hiller of Jameson Commercial brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.