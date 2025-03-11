Jamestown Acquires Minority Stake in Inman Quarter Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jamestown has acquired a minority stake in Inman Quarter, a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Inman Park district. The Atlanta-based company, best known for its placemaking and operation of developments like Ponce City Market, will own and operate Inman Quarter with TriBridge Residential, a multifamily owner/operator also based in Atlanta.

The property includes approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space, 200 residential units and a 515-space parking deck. The retail component comprises popular restaurants and cafes, including MF Sushi, Little Spirit, bartaco and Beetlecat. The sales price and Jamestown’s stake amount at Inman Quarter were not disclosed.