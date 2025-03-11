Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Inman Quarter comprises 40,000 square feet of retail space, 200 residential units and a 515-space parking deck. (Photo courtesy of TriBridge Residential)
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Jamestown Acquires Minority Stake in Inman Quarter Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Jamestown has acquired a minority stake in Inman Quarter, a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Inman Park district. The Atlanta-based company, best known for its placemaking and operation of developments like Ponce City Market, will own and operate Inman Quarter with TriBridge Residential, a multifamily owner/operator also based in Atlanta.

The property includes approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space, 200 residential units and a 515-space parking deck. The retail component comprises popular restaurants and cafes, including MF Sushi, Little Spirit, bartaco and Beetlecat. The sales price and Jamestown’s stake amount at Inman Quarter were not disclosed.

You may also like

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $54M Refinancing for Homewood...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Vacant 243-Room...

Coca-Cola United Opens $19M Flex Facility in Jasper,...

STAG Industrial Inks 102,060 SF Lease in Wellford,...

Nextracker Signs 15,960 SF Office Lease at Landings...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Multiple Leases at Emami...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 22,300 SF Industrial Building...

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping...

Stubblebine Co. Arranges Sale of 2.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor...