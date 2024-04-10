Jamestown Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Metro Atlanta, South Florida

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. AND TAMARAC, FLA. — Atlanta-based Jamestown has purchased two grocery-anchored shopping centers in metro Atlanta and South Florida totaling approximately 284,000 square feet. The acquired properties include Fountain Oaks, a 160,000-square-foot, Kroger-anchored center in Sandy Springs, and Tamarac Town Square, a 124,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored center in Tamarac. The properties were 92 percent and 84 percent leased at the time of sale, respectively.

JLL represented Edens in the sale of Fountain Oaks and Regency Centers in the sale of Tamarac Town Square. The sales prices were not disclosed. The acquisitions expand Jamestown’s grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio to nine properties totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet, all of which are in Georgia and Florida.

The company plans to introducce property-wide Wi-Fi, electric vehicle charging stations, murals and outdoor open space at both centers. Jamestown has owned and operated more than 4.6 million square feet of grocery-anchored shopping centers in over 15 markets since 1990.