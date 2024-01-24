Jamestown Announces Details for 405-Unit Hospitality Tower at Ponce City Market in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jamestown has announced details about its 405-unit hospitality tower underway at Ponce City Market, a large-scale mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward district. The project, branded Scout Living, is part of Ponce City Market’s second phase, which also includes 619 Ponce and Signal House. The property will feature fully furnished one- and two-bedroom units for short-term and extended stays, including full kitchens, appliances and separate living and sleeping spaces.

Rooftop amenities will include a pool, wellness studio, terrace, rentable livings rooms and a chef’s kitchen. Scout Living’s second floor will feature lounge, meeting and event spaces for guests. The property will also feature 12,000 square feet of retail space with 21-foot ceilings on the ground floor that will be occupied by a food-and-beverage concept and convenience shopping, as well as a courtyard that connects the property to other elements of Ponce City Market and the Atlanta BeltLine.

When Phase II construction is complete, Ponce City Market will include five buildings offering more than 700,000 square feet of office space, 350,000 square feet of retail space and more than 800 residential and hospitality living units. Jamestown is aiming for all three components of Phase II to achieve LEED and Fitwel certifications.