Jamestown Begins Construction on Atlanta’s Ponce City Market 700,000 SF Expansion

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Office, Retail, Southeast

The 21-story hospitality building at Ponce City Market will be located at the corner of Glen Iris Drive and Glen Iris Way.

ATLANTA — Jamestown has began construction on the expansion of Ponce City Market by more than 700,000 square feet in the adaptive reuse project’s next phase of development. The addition will include a four-story office building, 405-room hospitality building and a 163-unit multifamily property. The office and hospitality components are expected to open in 2024, and the multifamily component is slated for completion by the end of 2023.

At the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive, 619 Ponce will be an office building that will feature 90,000 square feet of office space and 23,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Additionally, the 21-story hospitality building will be located at the corner of Glen Iris Drive and Glen Iris Way and will offer fully furnished units with flexible short-term and long-term stays, including by-the-night stays and one-year terms. The property will also include 12,000 square feet of retail space.

Located directly adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine at North Avenue, Signal House will be a 21-story, 163-unit multifamily building with 3,300 square feet of retail space. The property will be designed for active adults and the 55-plus community. The floorplans will range in size from one- to three-bedrooms.

Jamestown will target LEED certification and net zero carbon operations at the three buildings. The project will reduce its emissions through all-electric operations and efficient building systems, according to Jamestown.