Jamestown Completes 115,000 SF Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at Ponce City Market in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Jamestown has completed 619 Ponce, a 115,000-square-foot mass timber building located on the corner of Ponce de Leon Ave. and Glen Iris Drive within the Ponce City Market campus in Atlanta. Pottery Barn has opened within an 18,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, and business tech firm Sage has leased 57,000 square feet of office space within the building for its North America headquarters.

Amenities at the property — which will target net-zero carbon operations, LEEDv4 Core & Shell certification and Fitwel certification — include onsite daycare and medical facilities, as well as direct access to the Atlanta BeltLine. The design-build team for the project included Handel Architects, JE Dunn and StructureCraft.

Marking the first Georgia-grown mass timber building, the property features outdoor space on every level, natural wood columns and ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with operable panels. Jamestown owns and manages more than 100,000 acres of timberlands across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.