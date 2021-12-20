Jamestown Completes Sale of 308-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Miami

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. — Atlanta-based Jamestown has completed the sale of Beach Place, a 308-unit apartment community in Sunny Isles Beach, about 19 miles north from Miami. A private buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. Jaret Turkell, Roberto Pesant, Jose Mota and Omar Morales of Berkadia Institutional Solutions represented Jamestown in the sale.

Beach Place features four, six-story buildings offering 213 one-bedroom units and 95 two-bedroom units averaging 900 square feet. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile and hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, hot tub, bark park, dog wash, business center and bike parking. The property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

Located at 17101 N. Bay Road on seven acres, the 277,200-square-foot property is located near Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, Oleta River State Park and Florida International University.