Jamestown, Grubb Ventures Break Ground on $150M Raleigh Iron Works Mixed-Use Project in Raleigh

Located at 2200 Atlantic Ave., Raleigh Iron Works was designed with a mix of shopping, dining, wellness, event and outdoor spaces.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jamestown and Grubb Ventures have started construction on the first phase of Raleigh Iron Works, a new mixed-use development with nearly 500,000 square feet of creative office space, 90,000-plus square feet of retail and 220 new residential units. The property will be located in Raleigh’s Five Points, Person Street and Mordecai neighborhoods. Brasfield & Gorrie is part of the construction team.

The first phase of the project includes the renovation of the historic Peden Steel mills and warehouses into office and retail spaces, along with the construction of a new seven-story multifamily residential building. The office, retail and residential components are expected to open in 2022.

The 18-acre property’s first phase will include a structured parking deck of just under 700 spaces as well as 115 surface slots sitewide, and there is a planned greenway connection. The property will feature flexible seating for informal gatherings, outdoor dining, public art and events.