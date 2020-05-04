REBusinessOnline

Jamestown Launches $50M Relief Effort to Help Small Business Tenants Reopen

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Jamestown has launched a $50 million fund to aid small businesses at its properties that are in the process of reopening as states relax retail closures. Funding allocations will be distributed as each qualifying tenant develops a reopening plan with its local Jamestown property management team. Funds received through the relief effort can be used to cover operating expenses, as well as mandatory measures implemented to remain in compliance with local, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Jamestown did not release its definition for a small business but the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) defines a small business retail as companies earning less than $7.5 million in annual receipts.

In March, Jamestown launched an online resource guide to help its small business tenants find materials about maintaining business operations, financing, health and safety resources, as well as best practices for operating and reopening in a COVID-19 environment.

Jamestown owns properties in New York, California, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Massachusetts. Some of its notable assets include Ponce City Market and The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta in Georgia, One Times Square in New York City, Constitution Wharf in Massachusetts, and Raleigh Iron Works in North Carolina.

