Jamestown Sells 50 Percent Interest in 1.4 MSF Office, Life Sciences Building in Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The Innovation & Design Building is located in Boston's Seaport District.

BOSTON — Jamestown LP has sold a 50 percent interest in The Innovation & Design Building, a 1.4 million-square-foot office and life sciences property in Boston’s Seaport District. Jamestown originally purchased the building in 2013 and has since invested more than $200 million in its revitalization, with construction of additional office and lab space scheduled to begin later this year. The property now serves as a business hub for companies including Reebok and Autodesk, as well as life sciences users like Ginkgo Bioworks and Living Proof. The buyer was Related Fund Management, the investment management affiliate of Related Cos. and its Boston office, Related Beal. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Samantha Hallowell and Dominick Romano of Newmark brokered the deal, which represents a $710 million recapitalization.