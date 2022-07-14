Jamestown Signs Defense Tech Firm to 180,000 SF Industrial Lease in Atlanta

Area-1, a subsidiary of Anduril Industries will operate offices, research and development space and production space across two buildings at Allied Studios in Atlanta's Upper Westside district. (Rendering courtesy of Jamestown)

ATLANTA — Jamestown has signed Anduril Industries, a defense tech firm, to an 180,000-square-foot industrial lease at Allied Studios, a three-building mixed-use campus located at 1435 Hills Place in Atlanta’s Upper Westside district. Anduril will invest $60 million and bring 180 jobs to the new manufacturing and research facility. The facility will house Area-1, a subsidiary of Anduril that manufacturers unmanned aircraft systems. When complete, Area-1 will operate offices, research and development space and production space across two buildings at Allied Studios. Capital Real Estate Group represented Jamestown in the lease transaction, and Hughes Marino represented Anduril.