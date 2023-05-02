Jamestown Signs Three Office Tenants at Ballston Exchange in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Jamestown has signed three new office tenants to join Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use campus located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington. The newcomers include Management Sciences for Health (MSH), EPIGEN and COMTO. Cresa represented MSH and COMTO in their lease negotiations, and Cushman & Wakefield represented Jamestown in all three deals, as well as EPIGEN. All together the three new tenants will occupy 30,000 square feet of space.

Other tenants at Ballston Exchange include Booz Allen Hamilton, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and CENTRA Technology. Retailers and restaurants include Shake Shack, Orangetheory Fitness, CorePower Yoga, Greenheart Juice Shop, Dunkin’, Cava, The UPS Store and Bearded Goat Barber, among others.