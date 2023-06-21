Jamestown Tops Out Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at Ponce City Market in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jamestown has topped out 619 Ponce, a mass-timber mixed-use building on the Ponce City Market campus in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward district. The four-story property will comprise 87,000 square feet of loft offices and 27,000 square feet of retail space upon completion. Business tech firm Sage and retailer Pottery Barn have committed to 57,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of retail space at 619 Ponce, respectively. Amenities will include onsite daycare and medical facilities, direct access to the Atlanta BeltLine, bike storage and complimentary access to The Roof entertainment venue at Ponce City Market.

The building will feature outdoor space on every level, natural wood columns and ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with operable panels. Jamestown is targeting LEED and Fitwel certification and is using Georgia-grown timber for the façade at 619 Ponce, as well as a regional supply chain, according to Jamestown. The design-build team includes Handel Architects, JE Dunn and StructureCraft. Atlanta-based Jamestown owns and manages more than 100,000 acres of timberlands across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.